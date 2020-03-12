Manasquan vs. Camden semifinal game cancelled

TOMS RIVER – The boys basketball Group II semifinal game between Manasquan and Camden at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena will not be played.

According to a tweet from the Manasquan School District,

‘In consultation with our school physician, Manasquan has decided to withdraw from the NJSIAA Boys Basketball tournament so tonight’s schedule game is cancelled. Keeping our student safe is our top priority.’

The game was scheduled to be played without fans allowed in the building, due to the latest NJSIAA guidelines. The Warriors will end the season with a record of 31-1.