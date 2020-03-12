Sleeping intruder found in elementary school before classes

WALL TOWNSHIP – A man was arrested after a custodian found him sleeping in the boiler room at West Belmar Elementary School early Wednesday morning, hours before classes started.

Police said they were called to the school around 6:15 a.m. to investigate a suspicious person.

The suspect, William Ramsey, 31, of Middleburg, Florida, was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Ramsey appeared to be intoxicated but was cooperative throughout the incident, police said. He subsequently was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

In a letter to parents posted Wednesday on the school website, Lisa Gleason, the district director of curriculum and instruction, stated that the intruder gained access to the boiler room by kicking in the locked door. A custodian discovered the intruder when she arrived at work, and she called 9-1-1 immediately, Ms. Gleason said.

“At no time did the suspect gain entry into any other area of the building and there was no threat to students or staff. The door has been secured, surveillance video is being reviewed, and we will be in contact with the police department if any further action is necessary,” Ms. Gleason stated.

