District prepares for COVID-19, virtual classes possible

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette School District has created and submitted to the Ocean County Superintendent of Schools a plan for virtual instruction in the event of school closure due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Superintendent Peter Morris, teachers and staff have been working hard to guarantee a virtual curriculum is “meaningful and sound.”

“During a health crisis that is fluid and changing, the Lavallette School Administration, Staff, and Board of Education will make every effort to ensure the best outcomes for our entire learning organization,” he said.

“Lavallette School is gathering information in planning for the possibility that a school closing is dictated by the Department of Health or the Department of Education,” said Mr. Morris.

The district also has a survey sent out gathering information on students’ access to the internet. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STDRZJZ.

According to the superintendent, recent news reports regarding the virus have generated questions and concerns among the community.

“Information from the CDC indicates that this virus has continued to spread and is present in many countries, including the United States,” said Mr. Morris. “The CDC suggested recently that it would be prudent for all workplaces and schools to prepare accordingly.”

