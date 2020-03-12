Bradley Beach mayor issues coronavirus warning

BRADLEY BEACH- In a statement posted on social media on Thursday Mayor Gary Engelstad advised residents to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a post to the Bradley Beach Tourism Facebook account, the mayor advised residents to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough and avoid touching their faces, eyes, noses, mouths or ears to prevent the spread of the disease.

In the statement, the mayor said that “but while there are no reported Bradley Beach residents who have contracted the virus, most medical opinion is that it is just a matter of time.”

“If you’re like me, being asked to maintain “social distancing” and avoiding handshakes and hugs probably goes against your natural instinct, but it is unquestionably the correct thing to do,” Mayor Engelstad said.

He added that if anyone has elderly residents or friends in Bradley Beach “it’s possible that they could be afraid to come out of their house due to their being the most vulnerable to this virus. Reach out to them if you’re going to the store to see if there is anything that they need or just to give them a friendly hello.”

It is possible that borough events will be postponed or called in the coming days and weeks, he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control [CDC], some symptoms of the virus include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and bluish lips or face.

Older adults, and those with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease have a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness, according to the CDC website.

The New Jersey Department of Health has set up a hotline for questions at 1-800-222-1222. They have indicated that translators are available if needed. Any resident in need of assistance may contact the Bradley Beach Police Department at 732-775-6900.”

