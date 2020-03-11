Spring Lake mayor discusses coronavirus preparedness

SPRING LAKE — The borough has contingency plans in place to deal with the coronavirus in the event of a local outbreak, according to Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

Mayor Naughton said the borough had a meeting with “all of the key people here that would be involved in an emergency just to talk about preparedness in case the coronavirus does become an issue” in Spring Lake.

She said herself and representatives from the council met with the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, Monmouth County Regional Health Department, the borough’s office of emergency management as well as representatives from the fire department, first aid squad and business office.

“I’m sure there will be decisions that will have to be made here over the next week or so, but I just wanted to point out that we’re not hanging around waiting for it to happen,” Mayor Naughton said, “and you can count on us to do the best that we can if the situation arises.”

She added that officials will continue to take guidance from the state and county moving forward.

