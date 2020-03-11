Schools take coronavirus precautions; state offers guidance

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Schools’ new superintendent has sent a letter home to parents explaining precautions the district is taking in the wake of warnings by federal officials that the [COVID-19] coronavirus is almost certain to spread across the nation.

On Monday, March 2, his first day on the job, Thomas Farrell sent a letter home to parents, guardians and staff that spoke about his leadership and the district’s future, as well as about extra preventative measures the district has been taking in the event of a potential coronavirus outbreak. There has been one presumptive case reported in Fort Lee this week.

Mr. Farrell said the district has been increasing sanitation efforts in all of the school buildings.

“The Brick Township Public Schools are implementing an enhanced cleaning and sanitizing schedule at all of our schools, including disinfecting all doorknobs, desks, bathroom fixtures and other frequently shared items,” Mr. Farrell wrote in the letter, which is available on the school district’s website. “In addition, our bus drivers will be wiping down all bus seats on a regular basis.”

Brick Township operates 12 schools: Two high schools, two middle schools and eight elementary schools [Herbertsville Elementary School is being repurposed as a preschool this fall] and about 8,500 students.

In the letter, Mr. Farrell provided links to the federal Centers for Disease Control [CDC], encouraging parents to follow guidelines and provided tips to help prevent all viruses.

“We will continue to keep you updated with any further directives or information that impacts our school community,” he said.

