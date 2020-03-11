Girl Scout Troop 600 seeking new members

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Scout Troop 600, a Girl’s Scouts BSA Troop, is looking to strengthen its ranks as the summer months approach, recruiting girls who live within 15 miles of Point Pleasant Beach.

The troop focuses on leadership, rank advancement and community service all through fun outdoor programs involving STEM learning, camping, watersports, shooting, hiking, rock-climbing, swimming, sailing and boating.

Scoutmaster Tracy James said the troop is a fun way for girls to get involved in outdoor activities, make strong bonds and become leaders.

“When the girls get older they don’t want to be stuck just doing arts and craft, they want to really get out there they want to be outdoors. They want that opportunity,” said Ms. James.

“Our troop is very active. We meet every week and target to camp at least once a month,” said Ms. James. “We’re really set on having fun and learning life skills.”

Troop 600 started in October, welcoming girls 10 to 18 years old. Currently, there are four middle school girls from Brick and Point Pleasant. The troop is open to girls in other local areas such as Manasquan, Wall Township, Brielle and Bay Head.

“We’re looking to get a healthy bunch of girls in both middle school and high school,” said Ms. James.

“It’s nice to have the older scouts mixed in the younger scouts because the younger scouts can look up to them,” said Ms. James. “It’s kind of cool.”

The troop goes on numerous camping and outdoor trips. They often go tent- and hammock-camping, hiking, climbing and shooting.

can visit troop600.net.

