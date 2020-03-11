Commissioners introduce cap bank ordinance

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners of Avon-By-The-Sea, at their Monday, March 9 meeting, held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow them, if needed, to exceed the municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a cap bank.

Municipalities throughout New Jersey are normally allowed to increase their annual budget by 2.5 percent per year.

If the ordinance is adopted, the borough could increase its budget by up to 3.5 percent for the new year, in the event of unforeseen circumstances. The resulting increase, which is based off the 2019 budget, would add $128,760 to an overall budget of $5,144,342.

State law permits municipalities to take such contingency steps after Jan. 1 and prior to introduction and approval of their budgets. An ordinance must be introduced and include the new rate to be adopted and the additional amount to be appropriated and held in reserve.

