Borough hears presentation for online parking app

BELMAR — A major revamp of the borough’s paid parking stalls on Ocean Avenue is in the works, as the borough plans to replace the payment kiosks at the beachfront with a parking app for individual, digital devices.

A representative from ParkMobile, a parking app that allows users to pay for parking in certain cities and municipalities using their license plate number, made a presentation at the March 3 borough council meeting on how the system would work.

Lex Blum, regional sales manager for ParkMobile, said his company currently works with Asbury Park and several shore towns in Cape May County.

“We are a parking platform that can be downloaded from any IOS or Android device, and we will help the borough in removing those kiosks in favor of a mobile app to pay for their parking needs,” Mr. Blum said.

Although the borough council did not enter into any agreement with ParkMobile for its service, which would be free to the borough but would come with an added surcharge for users, Mayor Mark Walsifer said he hoped to have residents use the app for the coming summer season.

“We have had such a problem with the kiosks on Ocean Avenue and they have ended up costing us so much money to keep running all last summer, so we are looking to make a change,” the mayor said at the start of the Tuesday’s workshop discussion.

Users who access the app would register the license plate of their vehicle and pay for parking on the app at the current borough rate, $1 per hour. An added surcharge per use, according to Mr. Blum, could cost users anywhere from 30 to 50 cents per payment. Users of the app would also be able to extend their time using their smartphone or device.

