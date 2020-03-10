Wall wins sectional title in overtime

WALL – The Wall boys basketball team staged a dramatic comeback in the Central Jersey Group III championship game on Monday to earn a 56-51 overtime victory over Neptune.

It is the second straight sectional title for the Crimson Knights who advance to the Group III semifinals, 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Wall will face Timber Creek at Brick Memorial.

Wall was trailing the Scarlet Fliers 45-40 with just over a minute left when Quinn Calabrese drained a long 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Neptune missed a foul shot before Tom Palluzzi hit a clutch jumper with only three seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

The Crimson Knights scored on their first possession of overtime and never looked back in earning the title in front of a sold-out home crowd.