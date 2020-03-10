Manasquan wins sectional title

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team shook off a sluggish first quarter before pulling away from Holmdel to win its second straight Central Jersey Group II title with a 53-38 victory against the Hornets on Tuesday.

The Warriors advance to the Group II semifinals and will play top ranked Camden, Thursday at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

Manasquan trailed Holmdel, 13-6 after the first quarter, but went on a 9-0 run to end the first half and take the lead for good.

The Manasquan defense limited the Hornets to only 25 points over the final three quarters in picking up the win.

Kieran Flanagan and Alex Galvan led the Warriors with 12 points, while Ben Roy had 10 for Manasquan.