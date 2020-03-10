Manasquan girls basketball wins seventh straight sectional title

The Manasquan girls basketball team repeated as Central Jersey Group II champions for the seventh straight season with a 49-39 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven on Monday night.

The Warriors led just about wire-to-wire and kept the Bulldogs at arm’s length the entire second half.

Rumson cut the deficit to four points on several occasions late in the contest, but Brooke Hollawell hit several cold-blooded 3-pointers to preserve yet another Manasquan sectional title.

Hollawell scored a team-high 23 points on five 3-pointers to lead Big Blue, while Georgia Heine notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Warriors played Manchester on Wednesday in the Group II semifinals.