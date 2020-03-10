Former school superintendent Habel released from prison

WALL TOWNSHIP — James Habel, the former Wall superintendent of schools who defrauded the school district of nearly $362,000, was released from state prison on Monday, March 9, after serving four years, three months and five days.

Mr. Habel, 63, served as superintendent of schools beginning in 2003 until his 2012 retirement.

He was convicted on March 10, 2015, of second-degree official misconduct and four counts of fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records, and was sentenced Dec. 4, 2015 to serve five years in prison for the official misconduct charge, to be served concurrently with one-year sentences for each of the four counts involving falsification or tampering with records.

The charges were “related to accepting payments for unreported vacation-day absences and falsifying or tampering with the records relating to his district-issued automobile,” according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mr. Habel defrauded the school district of nearly $362,000 after he failed to notify the district of roughly 110 absences and properly account for them, according to the prosecutor; he would travel to his second home in Dunedin, Florida, during work days without logging vacation time, then allowing him to “cash in unused vacation days at a significant per diem value.”

Mr. Habel’s E-Z Pass, airline and cell phone records would place him in Florida, witnesses testified, and he would also have the information technology director delete emails with Spirit Airlines from the district’s computer server, according to the prosecutor. The vehicle in question was a $60,000 Yukon Denali Mr. Habel had purchased with district funds for personal use and he then “lied to the district about his personal mileage” between 2008 and 2011, the prosecutor’s office stated.

In April, 2018, Mr. Habel lost an appeal of his conviction.

