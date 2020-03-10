Belmar voters approve $9.7M school improvement project

BELMAR — Voters on Tuesday gave overwhelming approval to a $9.7 million improvement project for Belmar Elementary School.

According to unofficial election results of the referendum from the borough clerk’s office, the proposed package of upgrades and repairs passed by a margin of 416 votes to 174.

The school is more than a century old. Of the $9.7 million approved, $6.6 million is expected to go to HVAC installation and $1.5 million to upgrade the auditorium with new seating and flooring, as well as a new sound system, wheel-chair lift access to the stage and theatrical lighting.

Another $1.1 million will provide new flooring in classrooms, hallways and stairway landings and $500,000 will pay for window replacement.

According to the school district, 40 percent of the project cost is to be covered by the state.

