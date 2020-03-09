Manasquan officials discuss preliminary beach budget

MANASQUAN — Borough officials took a look at the preliminary beach budget for 2020 during a budget workshop meeting on Saturday, March 7.

This year, the borough’s beach budget is projected to be $2,422,308.82 — an overall increase of $81,711.82 or 3.49 percent from last year’s budget, according to Chief Financial Officer Amy Spera.

Ms. Spera said she anticipates $1,852,308 in revenue this year, which includes the increase in beach badge rates.

“The big headline for the beach budget this year is that we raised rates … to compensate mostly for the increase in salary wages,” Council President Michael Mangan said.

The salaries and wages portion of the beach budget is anticipated to increase by $83,375 or 7.72 percent. The increase, Ms. Spera said, is due to the new state minimum wage requirements.

According to Ms. Spera, the beach badge rate increase will bring in about $164,000 in revenue and the minimum wage increase will cost the department about $91,000 this year.

She said because beach employment is seasonal [May 1 to Sept. 30] the wage increases are less accelerated — rather than a $1 per hour per year increase through 2024, it’s actually about 80 cents per hour per year through 2026.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.