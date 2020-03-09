History of borough police department to go on display

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Historical Society’s exhibit this month will be honoring the more than century-long history of the Bradley Beach Police Department.

The exhibit will start on March 24, with an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m at the Bradley Beach Historical Museum, located in the Carmine Baise Community Center at 719 Main St. It will feature original pieces of the police department, located on Main Street, as well as photographs, artifacts and stories of officers presented by their families, other retired officers and press clippings.

“We want to have an exhibit that really shows the whole history of the police department from its founding to the present,” said Paul Neshamkin, president of the Bradley Beach Historical Society.

The centerpiece of the exhibit, he said, will be a jail cell that dates back to 1908, which was restored by the Bradley Beach Department of Public Works. The cell had been in use for nearly 100 years, he added.

There will also be photos of officers through the years, documenting the history of a department that was officially founded in 1893.

