Easter Egg Hunt, North vs. South dates announced

BRIELLE — The borough’s recreation department has unrolled its spring 2020 programming with the announcement of several new sign-up dates and the annual return of its longtime Brielle Easter Egg Hunt next month, which will feature nearly 3,000 colorful eggs filled with jelly beans and prize-winning tickets scattered about Brielle Park.

Recreation Director John Devereux sat down with The Coast Star to spread the good word while his department prepares for warmer weather in the borough.

SOCCER, BASEBALL, TENNIS

The six-week Pee Wee Soccer program will be held on Saturdays at 9 a.m. at Brielle Park beginning in April. The co-ed program is open to all pre-k, kindergarten, first- and second-grade children residing in Brielle and Manasquan. To qualify, children must be 4 years old no later than Sept. 30, 2020. The cost of the program is $15 per child and sign ups are through the online Community Pass system accessible at www.briellerec.com. The sign-up deadline is March 15.

The six-week Biddy Baseball program will be held on Sundays in April at Brielle Park. The co-ed program is open to all pre-k and kindergarten children residing in Brielle. To qualify, children must be 5 years old no later than Sept. 30, 2020. The cost of the program is $25 per child and sign ups are through Community Pass. The sign-up deadline is March 15.

