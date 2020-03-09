Council starts a do-over on Belmar’s water rate increase

BELMAR — The borough council has restarted the process of increasing water rates by again introducing an ordinance to tier rates on Tuesday, a week after the same ordinance was introduced at a special council meeting.

Last Monday, the borough council had approved of ordinance 2020-13 to increase the quarterly minimum payment and the rates of water usage over 5,000 gallons. At that meeting on Feb. 24, residents voiced concern over a lack of notice for the meeting, with one resident going as far as saying he would file a complaint in New Jersey Superior Court.

During the March 3 borough council meeting, Mayor Mark Walsifer said that reintroduction was to ensure that the process was done legally and in compliance with state law, namely the Open Public Meetings Act.

“It was too close to comfort for me,” he said. “We are not going to battle out in court, so let’s just do it all over again.”

The utility’s 2016 fund balance of $1.07 million has dwindled to $265,843 in 2020, due to increases in debt service, capital project costs and other expenses, according to numbers presented at the March 3 borough council meeting. This year the water utility is expected to make $3.2 million in revenue, with $3.9 million in total expenditures.

Under the current rate system, users are billed a minimum fee of $77.35 per quarter. Anyone who consumes more than 5,000 gallons a quarter is billed at a rate of $15.47 per 1,000 gallons. That added per gallon fee represents $6.61 for water usage and $8.86 for sewage disposal.

The tiered usage rates for units using more than 5,000 gallons would be as follows:

Units using more than 5,000 gallons in a quarter would be billed $17.79 per 1,000 gallons. That is split into $7.60 for the water rate and $10.19 for the sewer rate.

Units using more than 25,001 gallons in a quarter would be billed $19.57 per 1,000 gallons. That is split into $8.36 for the water rate and $11.21 for the sewer rate.

Units using more than 50,001 gallons of water would be billed $21.53 per 1,000 gallons. That is split into $9.20 for the water rate and $12.33 for the sewer rate.

Units using more than 100,000 gallons a quarter would be billed $23.68 per 1,000 gallons. That is split into $10.12 for the water rate and $13.56 for the sewer rate.

According to the borough’s auditor, Robert Allison, 90 percent of the roughly 3,000 ratepayers in the borough will pay 15 percent more to the water utility. He expects that the new rates will net roughly $600,000 in additional revenue to the borough. According to borough officials, the state would not accept this year’s municipal budget unless they were unable to balance the water utility.

