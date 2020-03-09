Beers on the Boards set for March 21

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Beer fanatics are getting ready to try out some of their favorites at the annual Beers on the Boards festival presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, March 21, Martell’s Tiki Bar will host the event featuring dozens of craft beers from breweries all around the tri-state area, with a full food buffet, music and more.

The boardwalk craft beer fest will have two sessions, the first from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and the second from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Beer and food are included in the $60 ticket price.

Chamber Executive Director Carol Vaccaro said the chamber is ready for the event.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Ms. Vaccaro. “We are moving along and signing up our beer vendors.”

She said the annual festival will have over 25 breweries from up and down the state including the borough’s own Last Wave, as well as Brotherton, Demented, Bolero Snort, NJ Beer, Jughandle, Little Dog, Pinelands, Troegs, Bell’s, Oskar Blues, Cigar City, Sam Adams, Terrapin, Backward Flag, Shiner and more.

Ms. Vaccaro said tickets will go fast and there is limited space, so those interested are asked to visit pointpleasantbeachchamber.com/event/beers-on-the-boards/ to purchase tickets.

