Trio kidnaps Belmar man, drives him to banks to withdraw funds at gunpoint

Three suspects have been charged in the alleged kidnapping of a Belmar man, driving him to three separate banks to withdraw funds, according to a joint statement from the Camden and Monmouth county prosecutor’s offices, Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott and the Pennsauken Police department.

According to law enforcement, Vaughn Caul, 42, of Pine Hill, Dwayne Graham, 53, of Philadelphia, and Jessica O’Donnell, 25, of Woodbury kidnapped an unnamed Belmar resident and took him to three different TD Bank locations.

When taken to the third TD Bank, on Route 130 in Pennsauken, the victim passed a note to the teller asking for help and stating the man behind him — later identified as Mr. Caul — had a gun, according to the statement.

Police responded to the scene and found Mr. Caul behind the victim with a concealed handgun, according to the statement. Officers then noticed Ms. O’Donnell and Mr. Graham waiting in a vehicle across the street, which matched the description of a vehicle the victim said he was forced into.

All three suspects have been charged with one count of first-degree robbery, one county of first-degree kidnapping, one county of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one county of third-degree receiving stolen property, one county of third-degree criminal coercion and one count of third-degree criminal restraint, according to the statement.

The suspects were taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and are awaiting a detention hearing. The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement, and additional charges may be filed.

