Strategic planning, community support aids in school facility projects

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School Superintendent Rick Papera said the school’s strategic plan, put in place before his tenure, and community support has allowed several substantial projects to be completed since last school year.

The school’s latest major projects completed include an overhaul of the building’s roof and renovating and revamping the school’s gymnasium inside the nearly half-a-century-old building.

“Facilities wise, we just always keep an eye on things … One thing that the school board is proud of is that we don’t have any debt service in that sense,” he said. “We save accordingly to do things like the roof project, in terms of our budgeting process. And some of these [projects] we had community partners that pitched in.”

A shiny, newly-resurfaced and finished floor is the centerpiece of the school’s gym. The old bleachers were removed and replaced with new stands that are holstered against freshly painted walls. Highlighting the brightly-lit area is a rock-climbing panel.

“We completely redid the floor. They took the floor down to bare wood and repainted the lines and finish of the floor,” Mr. Papera said. “The boosters donated the climbing wall, and it’s pretty cool. All of these different organizations help us out with that. And that’s a lot.”

The school’s rubberized playground surface replaced a wood-chip base thanks in large to the Sea Girt Elementary PTO. The school’s new turf-surface field next to the playground was also completed last year. The school donated the existing surface to area organizations such as Tri-Shore Little League.

“We’re always looking at what we need to do. We have some things on target. We have a long-range facilities plan that we did with our architect,” Mr. Papera said.

Part of the school’s maintenance includes security and surveillance of the campus — an ongoing upkeep, the superintendent said.

“We updated cameras, and hopefully we have some grant money coming that we’re going to expand [surveillance] further. The capability of the technology is getting better, and this is an ongoing piece,” Mr. Papera said. “There are certain things that you have to have in order to meet the criteria of the law, but we’re already beyond where we have to be for that. We want to go even further, especially if there is potential for funding to help out.”

The building is in constant use and having more eyes in the sky allows for outside community organizations to utilize the facility, Mr. Papera said. The elementary school is used for council meetings, sporting events and by other community entities.

Sea Girt Elementary’s state aid, which Mr. Papera said is minimal to begin with, has gone up about $4,000 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. But Mr. Papera said about 97 percent of the school’s budget is locally funded by taxpayers.

“We’re constantly planning ahead and asking: What do we need to do? What do we need to maintain? We look at where we are and what we’re going to target,” he said.

Mr. Papera credits members of the school community that instilled a “fiscally responsible” mindset years prior.

“We’re looking at how we can keep our students learning to the best of their abilities. Kids now learn differently. That’s the reality,” Mr. Papera said. “Their world is much different and much bigger.”

Sea Girt Elementary students have been spearheading another large project in the design and construction of a school aquaponics system. The PTO is helping to raise money to help build a larger aquaponics in front of the school.

“It’s an up-and-coming thing in terms of science. It teaches kids not only the sustainability piece of it, but there’s a lot of science behind how it actually functions,” Mr. Papera said.

For Mr. Papera, it is important to balance the school’s environment and academics, he said.

“You have to stay on top of everything. We’re always focusing on our education programs and you have to maintain both in terms of facilities and instruction,” Mr. Papera added. “They go hand-in-hand. If our facilities are in a place where they need lots of work, nobody is going to learn.”

