Avon Pond wraps up its 10th winter season

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — After an earlier-than-usual start to the winter, the Avon Pond finished up its 10th year on Feb. 24, wrapping up an eventful season, said Avon Pond co-organizer John O’Malley.

“We powered it down Monday. It’s actually pretty anticlimactic. It’s just throwing a bunch of switches,” he said of the procedure.

But Mr. O’Malley said he can’t complain about how the winter season went for the rink.

“We played a lot of hockey,” he said, to put it simply. “I knew we would have a busy winter, and we certainly did.”

The Avon Pond plays host to annual charitable events such as the Challenger Winter Classic Game, raising funds for disabled teams in the Brick Stars and U.S.A. Wounded Warriors, as well as friendly, exhibition-style contests like the B&A Cup Tournament, which pays tribute to the late Teddy Bonner – a former pond enthusiast and hockey fanatic.

Family sessions, general open-skate and men’s league fill the weekly schedule of the pond each winter. Updates and important information pertaining to the rink are regularly posted on its website and social media pages.

Mr. O’Malley said organizers try to keep the pond open from 10 to 12 weeks each winter. After opening the facility earlier than usual for the second year, Avon Pond battled through abnormally high temperatures over a weekend in January, but hard work from the organization’s volunteers saw the rest of the winter through, he said.

“We had a wonderful season. We were very happy to be open before Christmas,” he said.

Area schools were off for the better part of two weeks during holiday break, which extended the holiday schedule of the pond longer than usual. Mr. O’Malley said the rink was full of kids and college students visiting home on holiday break.

“There was a ton of utilization during that time. Normally, we have one week with a good run. This year it was literally for two weeks,” he said. “The rink got packed immediately.”

Mr. O’Malley said there isn’t a “fancy algorithm” when it comes to determining closing time for the Avon Pond – a weather-dependant entity. The seasonal facility simply can’t compete with spring-like weather. He said the Avon Pond might be the southernmost pond on the East Coast.

“Even if we were just up in New York or North Jersey, there’s a five- or six-degree temperature difference every day. Those degrees really matter,” he said.

Other factors include major area events like the Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which has become synonymous with the pond season ending because of the lack of draw, Mr. O’Malley said.

“There’s a lot more utilization in the front-end, like early and mid-December, than there would be trying to stay open into March,” he said.

The finale of the pond season comes on March 14, when the rink organizers and area volunteers break down the rink to be stored away. Anyone interested in helping may contact the Pond via Facebook @avonpondicerink or its website, www.avonpond.org.