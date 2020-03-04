Wall school officials mobilize to prepare coronavirus response plan

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District has begun taking precautions against coronavirus in the wake of warnings by federal officials that the virus is almost certain to spread across the nation.

In a letter emailed on Feb. 27, Lisa J. Gleason, the director of curriculum and instruction, told parents that the district is closely monitoring the situation and has formed an ad hoc District Preparedness Committee to prepare response plans should there be a local outbreak.

“We had a large stakeholder group,” Ms. Gleason said, that met Monday, March 2, in the Wall High School cafeteria, to prepare plans.

“It was a very good meeting. We gave out information and laid out our starter plans,” said Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio. “Every day, Dr. Gleason is following up with the state and the CDC, and on what our plans are in the district to stay ahead of it.”

Mr. Addonizio credited Ms. Gleason with quickly mobilizing a variety of school and municipal officials to meet and develop a plan of action. Among those attending the preparedness committee meeting Monday were representatives of the school board, the administration, principals from each district school, the facilities manager, parent-teacher organization presidents, teachers, Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr., Mayor George Newberry, Township Administrator Jeffry L. Bertrand and Margy Jahn, representing the Freehold Township Board of Health, which provides public health services to Wall Township under a shared-services agreement.

In her Feb. 27 email to parents, Ms. Gleason said: “We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the New Jersey Department of Health and the New Jersey Department of Education regarding guidelines for prevention.”

In addition to regular cleaning, the custodial staff has been treating high-touch areas such as desks, doorknobs, computer keyboards, lunch tables and many other surfaces with RX75, a heavy-duty antibacterial disinfectant, Ms. Gleason stated.

