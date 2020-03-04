New borough administrator appointed in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — A new borough administrator has been selected by the borough council, replacing former administrator and clerk Kelly Barrett.

Mayor Gary Engelstad, at the March 3 borough council meeting, announced the appointment David Brown II, of Long Branch, to the role of borough administrator.

“I’m happy to announce the appointment of David Brown as our next borough administrator. In addition to this role, he will also be taking on the roles of our new grants manager as well as continuing in the capacity as our qualified purchasing agent,” Mayor Engelstad said.

“This was not a unilateral decision but is one that is based on the strong endorsement by all members of the council. One of the reasons I am going first is to allow council members to also say anything that they would like to about Mr. Brown’s appointment.”

Mr. Brown has served as the borough’s qualified purchasing agent since 2018. He has also worked as borough administrator in Roselle, from 2005 to 2007 and from 2011 to 2017. He has also served as vice president of the Newark Downtown Core Redevelopment Corporation, director of the City of Newark Office of Urban Enterprise Zone, director of public works and urban development in Plainfield and executive director of the Linden Roselle Sewerage Authority.

