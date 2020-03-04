Manasquan rolls to state win on senior night

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team had little trouble with Metuchen in the first round of the Central Jersey Group II Tournament on Tuesday, defeating the Bulldogs 77-37.

The Warriors advance to face Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m. Thursday at home.

Manasquan honored its senior class of Alex Galvan, Tim McEneny, Kieran Flanagan, Hayden Kunz and Max O’Shaughnessy before the game.

The Warriors got off to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter against the Bulldogs and never looked back.

O’Shaughnessy had 10 points and Kunz nine in the win.