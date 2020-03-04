Council, police eye purchasing new bay patrol boat

MANTOLOKING — While Mantoloking residents this summer will continue to see the Mantoloking Police Department’s old policing boat out on the waters of Barnegat Bay, police and borough officials are searching for a replacement for the aging vessel.

The present two-engine outboard motor boat was donated to the department. Although it has serious, costly engine maintenance issues, Mayor Lance White said, it has been very helpful in keeping residents safe, mostly as a means of deterring boaters from speeding and creating heavy wakes.

“I think we agreed there’s two main reasons to have a police boat,” the mayor said at the borough’s Feb. 19 council meeting.

“We do have people that come flying through [Mantoloking’s waters], and this is a very narrow part of the bay.

“We’ve got to remember there’s not just a lot of sailors but a lot of kids out there as well. If we have a police boat then you will have a deterrent and that’s very very important,” he said.

“One of the things I think about is I love the fact that should something happen out there, and we have had incidents the past couple of summers, that we will be able to respond very quickly. And as we know in cases like that, timing is everything.”

The boat’s two engines would cost at least $14,000 to $16,000 to repair, Mayor White estimated, a large sum the police department has not budgeted for.

Additionally, one of the major issues with the current boat is that it requires two officers to operate. Now, the council and police department are searching for a single-man rigid inflatable boat [RIB].

The boat would be available to all of the borough’s emergency responders for joint usage, but it would be primarily used by the police department.

The Mantoloking Yacht Club plans to host a fundraiser this summer to help the borough pay for a significant portion of the boat’s costs, staffing and maintenance.

Until then, the current boat will still “putz along this summer” although “it’s not going to win any races”’ Police Chief Stacey Ferris said. The boat will be manned throughout the summer season on Saturday and Sunday, although the yacht club has asked for it to be manned for five days a week.

“As the conversation develops, we will add shifts to the old boat as we can,” she said.

The chief said the department also is working to perhaps keep the boat closer to the police department to improve response times.

The next Mantoloking Council meeting will be on Tuesday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at borough hall, 202 Downer Ave.

