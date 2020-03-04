Bradley Beach suffers school aid reduction

BRADLEY BEACH — Faced with a cut in state aid for the third consecutive year, Bradley Beach School Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski said the district will need to explore solutions that include larger class sizes, cuts in after-school activities and postponement of facility repairs.

State aid numbers for all 582 school districts in New Jersey were announced last week and projected a reduction of $100,107 — 10 percent — for Bradley Beach.

The cuts are part of a seven-year plan by the New Jersey Department of Education to reduce aid to school districts considered to be overfunded. The new school funding formula, also called S2, was signed into law in 2018. The law requires school aid to be allocated according to a formula based on student enrollment and community factors.

“It’s getting to the point where I think we really have to be vocal with our community to let them know we have been absorbing these hits but now we can’t anymore, and not only is this what we are planning for this year, but this is what we are projecting to the future years,” Superintendent Wisniewski said.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that he would be increasing state aid contributions to K-12 school districts by $336.5 million compared to the previous year, with the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021 allocating $9 billion to schools.

