Belmar takes step toward riverfront redevelopment

BELMAR — The borough council has taken a step forward on a redevelopment plan for the northern area of Main Street by the Shark River that could include a hotel, multiple residential units, storefronts and a ferry terminal to Manhattan.

The development firm DOBCO, which gave a public presentation of the proposal last month, was unanimously designated at the council’s meeting on Tuesday as the conditional redeveloper for the municipal complex and adjoining areas.

The action gives DOBCO 30 days to enter into agreements with the private property owners. In the event any of the private property owners decide to void the contract, Belmar has the right to rescind the conditional redeveloper designation from DOBCO.

DOBCO must also put $125,000 into an interest-bearing account, which the borough will use to pay for professional studies, such as for parking, traffic and infrastructure use.

Mayor Mark Walsifer referenced both requirements in framing Tuesday’s action as a preliminary step that gives DOBCO the opportunity to demonstrate that it will be able to deliver on the proposed plan.

A redevelopment agreement must be provided and approved by Belmar within 180 days if DOBCO meets the borough’s requirements.

“What we are doing tonight is that we are putting their feet to the fire to see if they [DOBCO] are going to put those properties under contract and are they going to give us $125,000 to start all of the infrastructure studies we have to do,” the mayor said.

“The plan that they showed is pie in the sky. That thing is going to change a million times … but we have to start somewhere,” he said. “Those properties are the key to the whole project.”

