Ashley Lauren Foundation to host Broadway themed event

SPRING LAKE — The Ashley Lauren Foundation is gearing up for its first-ever “Cabaret for Hope” event at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park to benefit children with cancer on Saturday, March 21.

“Our hope is to make this an annual event. We’re hoping to sell out the Paramount,” said Ashley Lauren Foundation Founder and CEO Monica Vermeulen. “We just want to encourage people to get tickets and come out and be part of this occasion.

“It’s a time of celebration and it’s time to focus on the needs of these children.”

Ms. Vermeulen said the foundation, which is based in Spring Lake, has collaborated with Monmouth County theater groups, politicians and business owners to make Cabaret for Hope a unique and “first of its kind” event.

The event will feature several theater groups, including: The Ashley Lauren Foundation Theatre Ensemble, Phoenix Productions, Premier Theatre Company, Exit 82 Theatre Co., Holmdel Theatre Company, Spring Lake Theatre Company, Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids, The Prep, the “Best of Monmouth County” ensemble along with additional singers and musicians.

