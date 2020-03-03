Students enjoy afternoon of basketball and mentoring

POINT PLEASANT — Saturday’s “1 Team Together” program saw one of the largest turnouts to date, combining the talent of the borough’s recreation center basketball league and the Point Pleasant Borough High School girls basketball team stars for a series of drills, scrimmages, mentoring and learning what it means to be part of a team.

“We have a lot of girls in the program now so I think it went well,” Recreation Coach Val DeNoia said of the Feb. 22 event. “This is the first year I brought in fourth and fifth-grade girls. This year we had eight recreation teams, one middle school team, one freshman team, one junior varsity team, one varsity team but we were ‘1 Team Together.’ In all, over 110 girls participated in the program. It has gotten to be pretty big but it worked out well.

“The impact on these girls when they see the high schoolers is just overwhelming. The relationships that have grown on the younger girls and the older girls are really amazing.”

According to Mr. DeNoia through the “1 Team Together” initiative, the high school players run a practice on one or two Saturdays during their season. Last year over 100 high school and recreation girls participated, with the program outgrowing the recreation center to where it is now held in the high school gymnasium.

The aim of the initiative is to give the younger girls an opportunity to get to know one another and run some light practice drills with the high school players while gaining some valuable insight and mentoring from their older peers.

It is a fast-paced practice culminating in a scrimmage among the recreation teams, where each team will play against another recreation team with each team being coached by several of the high school players.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.