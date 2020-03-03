Microbrewery approved for West Belmar site

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township planning board has approved Bakes Brewing’s application to bring a microbrewery to 1718 and 1720 Route 71, the current location of Sonetronics. This will place the new company in the West Belmar Gateway Redevelopment Area.

Site plans and variances for the microbrewery were unanimously approved by the board at its Monday, March 2, meeting. The Sonetronics building will be converted to a microbrewery that will have a tasting room, a beer garden, a front courtyard and an upstairs event room, among other areas.

The applicant, Jeffery Baker, a resident of Wall Township, had received approval in 2017 to build a microbrewery at another location, Route 71 between Second and Third avenues. During the hearing, Mr. Baker and his attorney Timothy Middleton discussed why the current location of Sonetroncis was chosen for this application.

Mr. Baker said, “This site is better suited for the use, in my opinion.”

Mr. Baker, the owner of Bakes Brewing, plans to build the microbrewery in two phases.

He said, “It’s the nature of a microbrewery to start small and grow. I think this building gives me the opportunity to do that. So what I would like to accomplish during Phase One would be to improve the exterior of the building significantly, improve the parking lot and get a small brewing system in there, get a tap room, a tasting room, nice finishes that are comfortable to the public, as well as a outdoor courtyard in the front of the building.”

