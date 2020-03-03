Health Center opens for Brick Schools’ employees

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township school officials cut the ribbon at the district’s new healthcare center for employees on Monday morning, joined by the school’s new Superintendent Thomas Farrell on his first day employed with the district.

The new facility, located at 250 Chambers Bridge Road next to Warren H. Wolf Elementary School, will provide primary health care seven days a week for the schools’ employees who are covered by the schools health plan members.

Mr. Farrell was joined by Brick Schools Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab, Business Administrator James Edwards, and other members of the administration along with Tim Puglisi, president of the Brick Township Education Association who thanked Mr. Edwards for all his work in bringing this about. Partnership Health Center President Doug Forrester was also there to give remarks.

The idea for the facility dates back to 2015 when the district began searching for a way to address rising healthcare costs.

According to a statement from the district, the services provided will include “Primary and Preventive Care, Physicals, Urgent Care, X-ray and Lab services, Pharmacy, Immunizations, Physical Therapy, Blood Pressure Checks, Chronic Disease Management and Education, and Care Coordination.”

Brick employees will also be able to receive the same services at Partnership Health’s other centers in Toms River and Long Branch.

