Gulls head to quarterfinals with ease

POINT BEACH — A well-rounded effort helped No. 4 Point Beach cruise past No. 13 Manville and into the Central Jersey Group I quarterfinals on Monday, March 2.

Taking the game to a tune of 22 points, 54-32, Beach’s offensive efforts helped put up the Garnet Gulls ninth 50-point game this season, while eight different players scored.

“Tonight we really moved the ball well, everyone was passing to each other … and we knew if we kept moving the ball around that we would find the open shots that we practice every day,” the game’s leading scorer, Kristen Ohlinger said.

“Tonight really showed our perseverance because we’re trying to get as far as we possibly can. We don’t want to be cocky or arrogant in any way but tonight’s score showed that our hard work is paying off and we need to keep our head in it if we want to keep going.”

Leading the Gulls on the night was Ohlinger with 13, including three, 3-pointers, while Alli House added 11 points, Hannah Hensler put up eight, Cassidy Burns and Jada Clayton pitched in seven each, Patty Rizzo added four, Grace Frauenheim put up three and Olivia Henderson added one.

Beach advanced to the Central Jersey Group I quarterfinals and will host No. 5 Florence on Wednesday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m.

