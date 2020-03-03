Beach Players to present ‘Chicago’ March 6, 7, 8

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students at Point Pleasant Beach High School are nearly ready for their March 6 opening of the revered musical “Chicago.”

Director Emma Fretz said the school is excited to present the show.

“When it came time to choose what show to do for this year, I went with ‘Chicago’ because I had been trying to do it for many years now and since there’s now a high school edition available, it seemed like a good time to finally put on the production,” said Ms. Fretz.

“We picked this show not only in part because of its widely regarded popularity but also its impact in theater with Bob Fosse’s original [moves] and applying them with our choreographer, Lauren Galarza, who is extremely talented,” she added. “It’s been a great production that has really highlighted the talents of our students, both cast and crew alike.”

Opening night for the show will be on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. inside the F. Thomas Crawley Auditorium, 401 Niblick St., with performances throughout the weekend on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the high school’s main office, located on Trenton Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, Monday through Friday. Tickets for students and senior citizens are $7 and tickets for adults are $10. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $1 more.

