Thousands turn out for Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BELMAR — Thousands hit the streets of Belmar and Lake Como Sunday for one of the state’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades.

The Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade had families, friends and residents from all over the state wearing their best green garb and showing their Irish spirit all in celebration of tradition and culture.

The 2020 Grand Marshal Scott Fitzgerald enthusiastically led the parade. He has attended the event for the last 30 years, marching in the last 16.

“What a delight,” said Mr. Fitzgerald. “This is a great honor. Ever since I found out, I’ve been looking forward to it.

“I get to celebrate the Irish Heritage with all these spectators and my family. It’s fantastic.”

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.