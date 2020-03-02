Liberty-Boro ice hockey advances to quarterfinals

HOWELL — The No. 5 Jackson Liberty-Point Boro ice hockey team will make the trip to No. 4 Hillsborough today, Monday, March 2 for the NJSIAA Public A quarterfinal matchup.

Putting the co-op into the next round was a 4-3 victory over No. 12 Hopewell Valley on Thursday, Feb. 28.

A gritty match turned into a small brawl towards the end, following a last-second goal scored with the Bulldogs goalie on the bench. With 16 seconds left, Hopewell Valley attempted to tie the game and force overtime, but Lions’ Will Herrington forced the puck out of his team’s zone to advance in the co-op’s first year together.

“It was kind of scary with a one goal lead. I wanted another to give us a little but of space because I knew they were going to pull their goalie,” senior goaltender Kyle Jones said.

“It gets crazy in our zone when that happens, so I just had to stand my ground and play to my ability. I knew every shot, every time they came across that blue line I have to give it my all because it’s make it or break it now.”

