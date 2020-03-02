Josephine Loume Christie

Josephine Loume Christie, 90, of Whiting, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lymphoma.

She was born in New York on March 18, 1929. She moved as a young girl to Fanwood, graduating in 1946 from SPFHS. Jo went on to Secretarial School and worked for Wigtan-Abbott Co. before her family became her