Dennis S. Cervenka, 71, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Dennis was born March 16, 1948 to the late Dennis J. and Agatha Cervenka.
Dennis was raised in Manasquan, he was a Manasquan High School graduate where he participated in wrestling, the history club and the National Thespian
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)