Dennis S. Cervenka

Star News Group Staff
Dennis S. Cervenka, 71, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Dennis was born March 16, 1948 to the late Dennis J. and Agatha Cervenka.

Dennis was raised in Manasquan, he was a Manasquan High School graduate where he participated in wrestling, the history club and the National Thespian