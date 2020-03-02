Business Community Alliance seeking members

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance was incorporated as a nonprofit in December to bring business and community members together to strengthen residential life and the borough’s economic development.

The new alliance is now seeking new business and residential memberships.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the new Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance. We hope every business, nonprofit and resident will join the BBBCA as a member. Your investment in the BBBCA will help to make Bradley Beach the best it can be for all,” stated Paula Gavin, president of the Alliance’s board.

Both business and residential members will receive networking opportunities, member-to-member discounts and invitations to events and special interest circles, while having a voice in creating resident programs, contributing to Bradley Beach beautification and advising on community improvements, the BBBCA stated. In addition, the alliance will offer many unique opportunities for business owners to promote and market their businesses.

For more information and to join the BBBCA, contact bradleybeachbca@gmail.com.

