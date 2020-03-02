Blood drive March 14 at Manasquan Presbyterian Church

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Presbyterian Church located at 16 Virginia Ave., will host a blood drive on Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manasquan residents and those who live in the surrounding communities are welcome to stop by the church to donate.

A single unit of blood can help save multiple lives, according to the New York Blood Center [NYBC].

Donors “help meet the daily transfusion needs of cancer and surgery patients, accident and burn victims, newborns and mothers delivering babies, AIDS and sickle cell anemia patients and many more,” NYBC’s website states.

Upon arrival, donors will complete a donor registration form and questionnaire regarding disease history, medication usage and recent travel. A technician will then check donors’ blood pressure, pulse, temperature and hematocrit level.

If all donor requirements are met a technician will proceed with the donation process.

Those who have medical conditions such as AIDS, hepatitis B or C, hemophilia and certain forms of cancer should not donate blood.

To find out if you are able to donate, visit https://www.nybc.org/donate-blood/become-donor/can-i-donate-blood/.

To schedule an appointment, visit http://tinyurl.com/GiveBloodNJBS and use the sponsor code 70312. While appointments are appreciated, walk-ins are also welcome.

For additional information, questions or help making an appointment, e-mail 1941myer@verizon.net with your contact information, or call 800-933-2566.

