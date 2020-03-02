Belmar board of education fills vacant seat

BELMAR — The Belmar Board of Education has unanimously appointed Robert Preston to fill the seat vacated by Lisa Miller, who resigned in January.

The appointment was made during the board’s Feb. 25 meeting, after several candidates were interviewed in executive session.

According to Board of Education Cherie Adams, the board selected Mr. Preston because of his experience in education and his energy. He is the principal of Emma L Arleth Elementary School in Sayreville.

“We think he has valuable experience to bring to the board and he is a very dedicated parent in the district,” Ms. Adams said.

Michael Bardsley, the district’s business administrator, said, “We felt that he was the most qualified candidate, with his experience and being in another school district.”

The seat that Mr. Preston will fill will be on this ballot this November for a one-year unexpired term.

He will join the board as it prepares for a March 10 referendum, in which voters in Belmar will decide whether or not the district should make $9.7 million worth of renovations to the school’s HVAC, auditorium, flooring and windows. If approved, 40 percent of the project cost will be covered by the state.

