Bay Head students celebrate their grandfriends

The special bond between grandchild and grandparent was on full display during the second annual Grandfriends Day at Bay Head Elementary School.

On Feb. 20, students in the kindergarten through third-grade classes showered their nanas and pop pops, grandmas and grandpas with love and affection through a variety of activities aimed at giving thanks for all they do, in addition to welcoming them into a part of their lives they might not get to be part of on a daily basis.

“I would like to welcome all of our grandfriends to this special celebration today,” Principal Frank Camardo said. “This is our second Grandfriends Day at Bay Head School and it is so exciting to give you the opportunity to get a sneak peek at your students classroom, meet their teachers and spend time together.

“We define Grandfriends Day as a program which creates friendship links across the generations. A grandfriend is someone of any age that has a special bond with his or her Bay Head student. It is so very important to me as principal to include community members, family and friends of our students into the school and I thank you all for coming today.”

A LOVE-FILLED CELEBRATION

Walking into the school gymnasium Thursday morning, a racing-themed sign reading “Welcome to Bay Head School’s Grandfriends Day! Let’s get Our Engines Started.” welcomed visitors to the festivities.

Students jumped for joy and smiled wide as their grandfriends entered and ran into their open arms for hugs and kisses before leading them to one of the nearly two dozen tables set up and decorated with foam finger balloons reading “You’re #1” as well as a feast of delicious pastries, fruit and more.

“I wanted to see what he was doing in the classroom,” said Maryann Gilman.

“I work with him at home reading and his education is important and it is good to have everybody involved in the kids’ education … it makes it special.”

After opening remarks, students treated their grandfriends to a special performance of The Beatles “In My Life” and “You Got A Friend In Me,” from “Toy Story,” which had many wiping away tears and many others beaming with pride.

