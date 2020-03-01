VFW Post #1838 honors community members

MANASQUAN — Veterans, community members young and old, first responders and town officials came out Saturday to the borough’s Salty Whale for the Manasquan VFW Post #1838 Citizenship Award Luncheon.

Around 70 attendees enjoyed lunch and listened as members of the community received honors for citizenship, service and community engagement.

Post Commander John Murphy, Vice Commander Tom Crowley Sr., as well as Quartermaster Joe Madia and trustee Frank Romeo presented the awards. For Mr. Crowley, the awards are a way to give back and show the importance of community and citizenship.

“The patriotism, good citizenship, those are really meaningful things,” Mr. Crowley said, “not just to us, but also to the community.”

The post honored 12 individuals for their achievements in citizenship and patriotism.

Six of those honors were given to students for the Patriots Pen award, a youth essay contest for students in grades 6 through 8, and Voice of Democracy award, for high schoolers.

This year’s student recipients were: Patriots Pen – [first to third] Elle Duffy, Gabriella Tienken and Alex Passes; Voice of Democracy – [first to third] Jenna Thomas, Erin Lucid and Matthew Dellegrippo.

