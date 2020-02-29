Wall school district takes precautions against coronavirus

WALL TOWNSHIP – The Wall Township School District has begun taking precautions against coronavirus in the wake of warnings by federal health officials that the virus is likely to spread across the nation.

In a letter sent home on Thursday, Feb. 27, Lisa J. Gleason, the director of curriculum and instruction, told parents that the district is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the New Jersey Department of Health and the New Jersey Department of Education regarding guidelines for prevention,” Ms. Gleason stated.

In addition to regular cleaning, the custodial staff will be treating high-touch areas such as desks, doorknobs, computer keyboards, lunch tables and many other surfaces with RX75, a heavy-duty antibacterial disinfectant, Ms. Gleason stated.

“To further ensure that our district’s response to this potential outbreak is proactive and timely, we have convened a District Preparedness Committee to review additional guidelines … and make recommendations for further measures, should they become necessary,” she stated.

“As with any other illness, we urge our students and staff to continue to follow the public health recommendation for being 24-hours fever free before returning to school,” she stated.

Also, parents were asked to remind children of good hygiene habits such as covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into their sleeve, washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

The New Jersey Department of Health has posted information and guidance related to the potential outbreak, as have the Monmouth County and Ocean County health authorities.

