Spring Lake students will represent Mountz at March events

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education recognized two students, fifth-grader Joseph Graff and eighth-grader Maggie Kerr, for some of their achievements this school year.

“It’s always wonderful to be able to acknowledge students,” H.W. Mountz Elementary School Superintendent/Principal Stephen LaValva said at Monday night’s board meeting.

Joseph, who Mr. LaValva described as a “talented young man,” won the H.W. Mountz spelling bee in January. His winning word was “premises.”

Although Joseph is a fifth-grader, Mr. LaValva said, “he was able to compete against sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders in the spelling bee this year and did quite well.”

“As a fifth-grader that’s very impressive. Well done,” added James Worth, board president.

On March 16, Joseph will attend Monmouth University to compete “against some of the best and the brightest spellers in this area of New Jersey,” Mr. LaValva said.

Maggie was chosen to represent H.W. Mountz at the Monmouth County School Boards Association’s Eighth Grade Dialogue on March 2.

The event is held annually by the MCSBA, Mr. LaValva said, adding that schools are asked to select a student who exemplifies leadership traits — someone who is kind, humble and willing to speak and represent their school.

The faculty was able to give feedback on who they thought would be a good representative, Mr. LaValva read a few of the quotes about Maggie.

One teacher wrote: “Maggie is the essence of a true leader. She has poise, intelligence and empathy. Maggie has an uncanny ability to dismiss negative attitudes that can sometimes be held by her peers. Maggie allows herself to shine as her own person.”

Mr. LaValva added that Maggie is an “impressive young lady.”

