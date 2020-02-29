Manasquan wins Shore Conference title

WEST LONG BRANCH – It had been 63 years since the Manasquan boys basketball team won a Shore Conference championship so the Warriors didn’t want to make anyone wait four quarters against Toms River North on Saturday at Monmouth University.

Manasquan got off to a great start and never looked back against the Mariners, putting together an impressive 75-49 victory. It marked the first Shore Conference championship for the Warriors since 1957.

The game was never in doubt with Manasquan taking an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes before building a huge 24-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors went on a 17-0 run from late in the first quarter through the second quarter to take total control of the game and building a 36-17 lead at the half.

Sophomore guard Ben Roy was named Most Valuable Player of the game with 31 points, while senior forward Alex Galvan had 17 points.

Manasquan’s next game will be Tuesday when the Warriors host Metuchen in the first round of the Central Jersey Group II Tournament at 7 p.m.