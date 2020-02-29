Belmar water utility budget under water; crackdown coming

BELMAR — After years of drawing down a financial surplus in Belmar’s water utility, officials vowed Monday to get tough on owners of an estimated 900 units that have not been paying their fair share of water and sewer fees.

The warning came as a proposed new tiered use water rate system was introduced by the borough council at a special meeting, with three of five members present.

The proposed ordinance would increase the minimum quarterly fee for 3,000 ratepayers in the borough and increases rates for water usage over 5,000 gallons.

According to Mayor Mark Walsifer, the state would not accept the municipal budget as is without changes to the water utility’s budget.

“The state will not approve our budget on the water/sewer utility the way it is right now,” the mayor said at the meeting.

The water utility’s financial stress was explained at the council’s Feb. 18 meeting by Robert Allison, the borough’s auditor. The utility’s 2016 fund balance of $1.07 million has dwindled to $265,843 in 2020, due to increases in debt service, capital project costs and other expenses, Mr. Allison said.

This year, the utility’s revenue is projected to be $3.2 million while costs are expected to be as high as $3.9 million.

Under the current rate system, users are billed a minimum fee of $77.35 per quarter. Anyone who consumes more than 5,000 gallons a quarter is billed at a rate of $15.47 per gallon. That added per gallon fee represents $6.61 for water usage and $8.86 for sewage disposal.

Inaccurate meters are part of the problem, according to Borough Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum Sr. at the Feb. 24 meeting.

He noted, for example, that Marina View Towers, a condominium complex of 104 units on River Road in Belmar, has been paying only the minimum fee of $77.35 since 2016, while not being charged for using more than 5,000 gallons per quarter since then.

“We looked at the system to find out if the system was broken and found out that there was no fail-safe in the water department accounting office that was utilized if there was a zero read or a no read,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said. “A flag should have gone up that said, ‘Wait a minute, that is a huge complex of 104 units. How is that all they are paying?’”

But that was only one location, Mr. Kirschenbaum said. An investigation followed to ascertain how many single-family residences and multi-family complexes in Belmar had either a malfunctioning water meter or no meter at all.

“There are roughly 900 of them that we found,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said.

