Wall schools superintendent goes on medical leave

WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall District Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyer is taking a medical leave of absence that is expected to extend to her planned retirement in June.

The board of education plans to meet Monday to discuss the district’s options regarding hiring an interim chief of schools, board President Ralph Addonizio said Friday.

In the meantime, Lisa J. Gleason, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, will be handling day-to-day operations, as she has done in the past whenever Ms. Dyer has been absent for vacation or other reasons, he said.

Mr. Addonizio said the district’s administrators and school principals are very capable and so the transition should not be noticeable.

In a “Superintendent’s Corner” blog posted on the school district website Friday, Ms. Dyer wrote:

“Dear members of the Wall Township Community,

Good morning. Over the course of the past year I have been struggling with some medical issues. I wanted to let you know that my doctor has determined that I cannot continue to come to work while dealing with this issue. Therefore, I have requested a medical leave of absence beginning March 1st. I anticipate that the leave will extend through the end of June.

“Until further notice, Dr. Lisa Gleason is covering in my absence.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the Wall Township School District and work with the administrators, staff, students, and all of you. I wish the district continued success in the months and years ahead,” she wrote.

Ms. Dyer announced last May that she would retire when her contract expires on July 1, 2020.

The school board has hired a recruitment firm, Strategic Educational Advantage LLC, to assist in the search for a permanent replacement. The district currently is accepting applications for the superintendent’s position.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[wall_cs]

[sub_cs}