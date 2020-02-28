WALL TOWNSHIP — Queen Ester, a “gentle giant,” Caspar, a friendly little pony, and all their stablemates have a spacious new horse barn to call home.

The new stable is another step forward for the nonprofit Allaire Community Farm, which is a sanctuary for rescued farm animals and offers several equine-assisted therapy programs for special-needs children and adults.

“The first time we walked a horse in, it was like: It’s real, it’s all happening. It makes us really glad to see all this come to fruition,” said Nancy Forsyth, who leads the farm’s adaptive-riding and carriage-driving therapy programs.

The red, aluminum-sided pole barn is 36 feet wide and 132 feet long. It has 20 extra-wide, pine-sided stalls that are topped halfway up by open metal railing so the horses can see one another. The stalls even have windows so the horses can see outside.

They were moved from a smaller nine-stall barn that has stood on the farm for more than a century. The old barn is being converted to a farm market.

The new horse barn was designed by Donald Corson, a volunteer and patron of Allaire Community Farm.

“He really thought this through, to make sure it would look good 20, 30 years from now,” said JoAnn Burney, who with her husband, Sean, founded the nonprofit farm.

