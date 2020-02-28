Manasquan Library to hold meet-and-greet

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Public Library will hold another meet-and-greet with the Manasquan Elks on Thursday, March 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will celebrate the addition of new books, thanks to the Elks’ Beacon Grant.

“The Manasquan Elks has come through for the library once again with a generous book grant,” said Carol Mennie, library director. “We’re asking people to stop by and take out a book or two, get a card, or just say hello and have something to eat.”

A meet-and-greet was held in October to celebrate the first installment of the grant, which allowed the library to purchase 73 new books for patrons of all ages.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.